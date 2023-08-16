Joshimath House Collapse: One Dead, Three Rescued After House Collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said. According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

Agency News ANI| Aug 16, 2023 09:43 AM IST
A+
A-
Joshimath House Collapse: One Dead, Three Rescued After House Collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Joshimath House Collapse. (Photo Credits: Twitter Video Grab)

Chamoli, August 16: A person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Tuesday late evening.

Kotwali Joshimath informed the SDRF that a two-storey house built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River had collapsed, with some locals feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The SDRF team reached the spot to find four people buried under the debris of the collapsed house. House Collapse in Joshimath: Building Collapses in Hailang Village in Uttarakhand; Three Labourers Rescued, Four Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said. According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

“Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. Three of them were rescued and admitted to a hospital," an official said.

Searches were underway for other trapped locals, if any. According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

On the instructions of Chief Minis

  • Skill Development Corporation Scam: Andhra Pradesh HC Grants Regular Bail To Former CM Chandrababu Naidu
    • Close
    Search

    Joshimath House Collapse: One Dead, Three Rescued After House Collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

    Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said. According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

    Agency News ANI| Aug 16, 2023 09:43 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Joshimath House Collapse: One Dead, Three Rescued After House Collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
    Joshimath House Collapse. (Photo Credits: Twitter Video Grab)

    Chamoli, August 16: A person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Tuesday late evening.

    Kotwali Joshimath informed the SDRF that a two-storey house built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River had collapsed, with some locals feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The SDRF team reached the spot to find four people buried under the debris of the collapsed house. House Collapse in Joshimath: Building Collapses in Hailang Village in Uttarakhand; Three Labourers Rescued, Four Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

    Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said. According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

    “Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. Three of them were rescued and admitted to a hospital," an official said.

    Searches were underway for other trapped locals, if any. According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

    On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

    Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

    Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district, as a result of heavy rainfall in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

    According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district. Uttarakhand Landslide: One Dead, Four Fear Trapped Under Debris After Landslide Hits Camp Due to Heavy Rainfall in Pauri (Watch Video).

    On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    Building Collapses Chamoli Hailang Village House Collapse House Collapse in Joshimath Joshimath Labourers SDRF State Disaster Response Force Uttarakhand Uttarakhand rains
    You might also like
    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers’ Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site
    Information

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers’ Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site
    Uttarakhand Landslide: One Dead, Four Fear Trapped Under Debris After Landslide Hits Camp Due to Heavy Rainfall in Pauri (Watch Video).

    On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    Building Collapses Chamoli Hailang Village House Collapse House Collapse in Joshimath Joshimath Labourers SDRF State Disaster Response Force Uttarakhand Uttarakhand rains
    You might also like
    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers’ Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site
    Information

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers’ Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site
    Uttarakhand Court Acquits Man Accused of ‘Raping’ Daughter, Says ‘Wife and Daughter Falsely Implicated Him’
    News

    Uttarakhand Court Acquits Man Accused of ‘Raping’ Daughter, Says ‘Wife and Daughter Falsely Implicated Him’
    Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics)
    News

    Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics)
    Uttarakhand Court Acquits Man Accused of ‘Raping’ Daughter, Says ‘Wife and Daughter Falsely Implicated Him’
    News

    Uttarakhand Court Acquits Man Accused of ‘Raping’ Daughter, Says ‘Wife and Daughter Falsely Implicated Him’
    Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics)
    News

    Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics)
    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Heavy Auger Machine Airlifted From Delhi To Speed Up Efforts To Rescue 40 Labourers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi (Watch Video)
    News

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Heavy Auger Machine Airlifted From Delhi To Speed Up Efforts To Rescue 40 Labourers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Gautam Gambhir
    20K+ searches
    Mammootty
    20K+ searches
    Squid Game
    20K+ searches
    Tata IPO
    20K+ searches
    Tulsi Vivah
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Gautam Gambhir
    20K+ searches
    Mammootty
    20K+ searches
    Squid Game
    20K+ searches
    Tata IPO
    20K+ searches
    Tulsi Vivah
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma