Visual of Dhan Singh Negi joining Congress in presence of former Uttarakhand CM Harish Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi, on Thursday joined Congress.

Negi joined the Congress party in the presence of the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat.

"We have got a very energetic and active person in the party. I welcome him to the party," Rawat told ANI after inducting Negi into Congress.

Notably, earlier today, expelled Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

