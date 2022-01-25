Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): After being nominated as the Congress candidate from Ramnagar constituency in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assebly polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday said Ramnagar is his "guru sthal" and he would try to do something good for the area.

"Ramnagar is my guru sthal. I learned politics from there only. And on the basis of what I learned, I will try to do something good for Ramnagar and its adjoining area. We will form a government in Uttrakhand that will provide employment and control inflation," Rawat told ANI.

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from Ramnagar.

The Central Election Committee of Congress held its meeting on Monday and Rawat has been given the ticket from Ramnagar.

Harish Rawat had earlier contested from two assembly seats in the last assembly polls and had lost both. Ramnagar has been his paternal place. He has done his schooling from there and Ramnagar has been the place for Rawat before he started his political journey.

The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

