Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): The session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be convened from February 5 in Dehradun.

A note issued on Friday from the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat stated that Uttarakhand had summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet for the second session.

"Whereas Governor, Uttarakhand had summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet for the second session of the year 2023 at 11 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Dehradun and which as adjourned sine die on September 8, 2023, in continuation there of the Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly again summoned the House from Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 am in the Sabha Mandal, Vidhan Sabha, Dehradun," the notice stated.

Earlier in September last year, the three-day monsoon session of the fifth assembly of Uttarakhand was postponed indefinitely.

"The second session of the year of the fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, which commenced on September 5, adjourned sine-die after its sitting on September 8," read a press note from the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat. (ANI)

