Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): The cabinet chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday gave permission for the construction and installation of Artwork for the Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture at Arrival Plaza in Badrinath under the Shri Badrinath Dham complex.

The state government is carrying out reconstruction work under the master plan in Shri Badrinath Dham on the guidelines of the Prime Minister. In continuation of the above, a structure of a very special type of Artwork for Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture is to be built at the Arrival Plaza in Shri Badrinath Dham under the dream project of the Prime Minister of India. Permission to make a very special type of artwork in the said work has been given by the cabinet.

The cabinet has taken a decision regarding the construction and installation of artwork for the Sheshnetra Lotus wall at the Lakefront area, Badrinath, under the Shri Badrinath Dham complex.

Under the dream project of the Prime Minister of India, a structure of a very special type of artwork for the Sheshnetra Lotus wall at the Lakefront area Badrinath, is to be built at the arrival plaza in Shri Badrinath Dham. Approval was given by the Cabinet for the construction of the said very special type of artwork.

The Cabinet has decided to get the work of construction and installation of Artwork for Sudarshan Chowk Kalakruti at Tourism management Centre Building in Arrival Plaza in Badrinath done under the dream project of the Prime Minister of India.

A very special type of Artwork for Sudarshan Chowk Kalakruti at Tourism management Centre Building in Arrival Plaza in Badrinath is to be done at the arrival plaza in Shri Badrinath Dham. Approval was given by the Cabinet for the construction of the said very special type of work.

A decision was taken by the Cabinet regarding the construction and installation of Tree and River Sculpture at Badrinarayan Chowk under the Shri Badrinath Dham area.

Under the dream project of the Prime Minister of India, a very special type of Tree and River Sculpture is to be built at Badrinarayan Chowk on the Arrival Plaza in Shri Badrinath Dham. The Cabinet has given approval for the construction of the said very special type of sculpture. (ANI)

