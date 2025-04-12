Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved several significant infrastructure projects and name changes aimed at improving local development and honouring the state's heroes.

In a move to enhance connectivity in border and remote areas, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 379.41 lakh for the construction of an access road near Kali River, downstream of the 110-meter double-lane motor bridge under construction at Charchhoom, located between India and Nepal in Dharchula assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district.

This project is expected to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region, which is crucial for both local residents and security personnel.

Additionally, CM Dhami has approved Rs 472.81 lakh for the construction of internal roads in various gram panchayats under the district panchayat area of Chandroti in the Mussoorie assembly constituency of the Dehradun district, a release said.

In Chamoli district, Rs 659.08 lakh has been allocated for the improvement and asphalting of the Ghat-Ramni motor road under the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, which is expected to boost tourism and accessibility for pilgrims. Rs 697.35 lakh has been approved for hot mixing by DBM/BC for the Dhari Dhundsir motor road in Kirtinagar Dangdhari.

In a major development for the state's road infrastructure, the Chief Minister has also given administrative approval for schemes worth Rs 453.96 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, covering 12 schemes to improve road infrastructure across the state.

In addition to infrastructure approvals, CM Dhami has also endorsed name changes for several Regional Information Centers (R.I.C.) in the state as a mark of respect to local heroes. The R.I.C. Thati Budhakedar in Tehri Garhwal will now be named Shaheed Havildar Bachan Singh Negi R.I.C. Thati Budhakedar, the R.I.C. Dubchauda in Champawat will be renamed Shaheed Lance Naik Vikram Singh R.I.C. Dubchauda, and the R.I.C. Hatal in Chakrata, Dehradun will be renamed Late Pandit Jhanoram Sharma R.I.C. Hatal. Additionally, the R.I.C. Sandhar in Bironkhal, Pauri Garhwal will be renamed Freedom Fighter Late Shambhu Prasad Joshi R.I.C. Sandhar. (ANI)

