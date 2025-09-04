Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 2.66 crore for the construction of a vehicle parking in Ghansali market of Tehri Garhwal district.

Under the state scheme, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 4.49 crore for road construction work, including hot mix interlocking tiles and drain construction in internal routes of Turner Road, Post Office Road and Mohbbewala in Dharmpur assembly constituency of Dehradun district.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Man Abuses and Beats Wife, Sets Her Ablaze After She Refuses To Give Him Money To Buy Liquor; Victim Suffers Serious Burn Injuries.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has approved the approval of Rs 51.28 crore for the construction of 120 houses of Type II (Block-A) in Police Line Racecourse, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also approved the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension. He approved the pension of Shanta Tandon, wife of the late Brahma Saran Tandon, resident of Girital Road,

Also Read | ‘Seeing Floods Take Away Homes, Lives and Peace Is Truly Heartbreaking': Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Grief Over Devastation Caused by Floods in North India (See Post).

The approval includes arrears of Rs 16,000 per month from June 14, 2017, to October 14, 2022, and Rs 20,000 per month from October 14, 2022, to Post Office Kashipur, District Udham Singh Nagar.

This comes as Dhami participated in a dialogue program with senior citizens and differently-abled people at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government's disaster management department requested the centre to provide special assistance of Rs 5,702.15 crore to compensate for the damage caused during this year's monsoon and to prevent possible damage to infrastructure structures in future.

In this regard, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has sent a detailed memorandum to the Additional Secretary, Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

A total amount of Rs 5,702.15 crore has been demanded by Uttarakhand for the damage caused by the disaster in 2025 for carrying out repairs and reconstruction, as well as to protect infrastructure structures, including public assets such as roads, that were damaged due to the disaster.

The Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation informed that a total of 79 people have died, 115 people have been injured, and 90 people are missing due to a natural disaster in the year 2025 between April 1 and August 31.

A total of 3,953 small and big animals have died. A total of 238 concrete buildings have been destroyed, two kuccha buildings have been destroyed, 2,835 concrete buildings have been severely damaged, and 402 kuccha buildings have been severely damaged.

Apart from this, a large number of commercial buildings, including shops, hotels, homestays, restaurants, and other structures, have been damaged. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)