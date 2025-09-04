Mumbai, September 4: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a drunk man allegedly set his wife ablaze in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday evening, September 2, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Ambedkarnagar. Cops said that the victim suffered serious burn injuries and is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused husband was identified as Sarvar Shah Musa Shah (42). It is reported that Shah is a habitual drunkard who often hit his wife, Imtiyaazbee (40). On the day of the incident, Imtiyaazbee returned home from work. This is when her husband started demanding money from her to buy liquor. Maharashtra Shocker: Blackmailed With Obscene Videos, Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim; Probe Underway.

However, Shah started to abuse his wife and beat her when she refused to give him money for liquor. The quarrel took an ugly turn when Shah set his wife ablaze. In a separate incident in Maharashtra, a 19-year-old man allegedly fell into the creek near Thane station while travelling on a local train on Thursday afternoon, September 4. The incident triggered a search operation. Maharashtra Shocker: Govt Officer Accuses Husband of Installing Spy Cameras in Bedroom to Record Her Private Moments; Cops Launch Probe.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation, said that the youth, Akash Sharma, slipped into the Vitawa creek in Kalwa after losing balance. The incident occurred at around 1 PM today when Sharma was on his way to Kalwa from Mulund by train. He is said to be a resident of Gholai Nagar in Kalwa.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).