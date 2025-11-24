Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condoled the death of five people and wished for the speedy recovery of the 13 people who were injured after a bus fell 70 metres deep into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday.

According to an official statement, Tehri District Control Room informed the SDRF Battalion Control Room that a bus had fallen nearly 70 meters into a gorge near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal under the jurisdiction of Narendra Nagar police station.

Upon receipt of the information, under the direction of SDRF Commandant Shri Arpan Yaduvanshi, a total of five SDRF teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the SDRF Battalion Headquarters were immediately sent to the incident site.

Tehri's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) informed ANI that a total of 18 people were on board the bus. Five people died, and three injured were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, while 10 others have been sent to Narendra Nagar hospital for treatment.

Earlier in September, a tragic road accident took place early morning in the Munkatiya area, where a four-wheeler was suddenly hit by falling debris from a hillside. According to the District Information Office in Rudraprayag, the vehicle, carrying 11 people, was passing through the area when the incident occurred.

The force of the debris caused the vehicle to crash, leading to the death of two passengers on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Rita, wife of Uday Singh, aged 30, and Chandra Singh, son of Kalam Singh, aged 68. Both were residents of Barkot, Uttarkashi.

The passengers who were seriously injured in the incident include 35-year-old Naveen Singh Rawat, 25-year-old Pratibha, and 35-year-old Mamta, all residents of Barkot, Uttarkashi. They were first taken to the primary health centre in Sonprayag for initial treatment and later referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care. (ANI)

