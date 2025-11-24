Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Criticise the Tejas Fighter Jet and Call It 'Samosa'? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, November 24: Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticise the Tejas fighter jet and call it "samosa"? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows Air Force Chief AP Singh criticising the Tejas fighter jet. Notably, the video comes days after the Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The IAF aircraft accident occurred on Friday, November 21. A pilot lost his life in the unfortunate incident and was later identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal.

That said, it's important to know what the viral clip shows. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the viral clip was shared by social media handles which show Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticising the Tejas fighter jet. "I already told Indian government not to fly this and not to induct this in Air Force but they did not listen to us. And see this happened today. This is not plane, this is samosa and samosas' are not meant to fly," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is heard saying. While the video seems to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral clip. Is Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets After IAF Aircraft Accident at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Criticise Tejas Fighter Jet? PIB Says Clip Is AI-Generated Fake Video

social media handles are sharing an AI-manipulated video that wrongly shows Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticising the #Tejas fighter jet#PIBFactCheck: ❌ The statement made in this clip is completely false. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has never made any such remark ✅ watch… pic.twitter.com/bV8NfguNcx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2025

A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the statement made in the viral video is completely false. PIB Fact Check said that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not make such a remark. PIB further said that the viral clip is a manipulated video which was altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. PIB's fact check unit said that the video is an AI-generated fake, which was created to spread misinformation and sow doubt about the Indian Armed Forces.

Watch the Original, Unedited Video of Air Force Chief AP Singh Below

PIB also shared the link to the original and united video of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, in which he is not seen making the statement about the Tejas fighter jet as claimed by social media accounts. The video uploaded on October 3 on YouTube shows Air Chief Marshal AP Singh addressing a press briefing on the 93rd Air Force Day celebration. "The video of Air Chief Marshal has been digitally manipulated", PIB said. PIB Fact Check also asked people to be cautious. Did a Man Deface PM Narendra Modi's Poster As Protest After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed at the Dubai Air Show? Fact Check Reveals No Link Between Poster Defacement Incident and IAF Aircraft Accident.

"Do not share or promote unverified content," PIB added. It asked people to trust only official and reliable sources for accurate updates. Hence, the alleged claim that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticised the Tejas fighter jet is not true. The viral clip of Air Force Chief AP Singh is an AI-generated fake which has been created to spread misinformation. As clarified by PIB, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not make such a remark.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticised Tejas fighter jet and called it "samosa". Conclusion : PIB said that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not make such remark. It further added that the viral clip is an AI-generated fake video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).