Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the explosion in New Delhi a day ago and hoped for the swift recovery of the those injured.

Dhami has also instructed the Uttarakhand Director General of Police to "remain on high alert, exercise complete vigilance, and maintain special surveillance on the state's borders."

"The incident of the explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely tragic and painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured," Dhami posted on X.

At least eight people were killed and many sustained injuries in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening. Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, sources said earlier.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

In view of the blast, CM Dhami has called for the state police to remain vigilant and alert.

"Instructions have been given to the Director General of Police to remain on high alert, exercise complete vigilance, and maintain special surveillance on the state's borders," Uttarakhand CM's post added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. (ANI)

