Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the programme organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Police Lines in Dehradun on Tuesday.

During the event, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the jawans of the police and paramilitary forces and honoured the family members of the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

According to the release, the Chief Minister announced several important initiatives for the police force, including a special Silver Jubilee Medal for all personnel of the Uttarakhand Police on the 25th anniversary of the state's formation; an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore for the construction of residential buildings for police personnel over the next three years; an increase in the Police Welfare Fund from the current Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore for the upcoming year; and the construction of five new barracks for SDRF personnel in Bhawali (Nainital), Dhalmalla, Kanda (Bageshwar), Nainidanda, Dhumakot, Pauri, Ghansali, Tehri, and Satpuli.

The Chief Minister said that maintaining internal security and law and order across the nation is the responsibility of the police and paramilitary forces. In the past year alone, 186 personnel from these forces have made the supreme sacrifice across India, including four brave sons of Uttarakhand Police. Their courage and sacrifice, he said, form the foundation of national security and will forever inspire us. He reiterated the state government's unwavering commitment to strengthening and modernising the police system and ensuring the welfare and empowerment of all police personnel.

The Chief Minister highlighted that women help desks with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been established in every police station of the state. Over the past three years, the government has provided ₹500 crore for the construction of police infrastructure a significant increase compared to previous years. Currently, 688 residential quarters and administrative buildings are under construction, and work on 120 new quarters will begin soon. To realise the vision of smart policing, the government has funded the upgradation of barracks, messes, and workplaces. A sum of ₹5 crore has been released for implementing the new criminal laws, and all police personnel are being provided with cashless medical facilities under the state health scheme.

CM Dhami further mentioned that the promotion process for police officers has been made time-bound. This year, 356 officers and employees have been promoted in various categories, while promotions for 115 vacant posts are underway. A total of 215 personnel have been awarded medals and honors for distinguished service this year. The government is also investing heavily in capacity building, providing adequate funds to training institutes, and developing the PTC Narendra Nagar as a Centre of Excellence. Police personnel are being sent to prestigious national institutions for AI and cyber security training.

The Chief Minister said that all procedures related to salary, allowances, medical reimbursements, and leave have been made fully online. A new SDRF company has been approved with 162 new posts to enhance disaster response. Directly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police are currently undergoing training at PTC Narendra Nagar, while recruitment for 222 Sub-Inspectors and 2,000 constables is in progress.

To support the families of deceased police personnel, 136 dependents have been given appointments under the compassionate appointment quota this year. The government has also provided for recruitment of talented sportspersons in the police department under the Uttarakhand Sports Policy. The Chief Minister urged senior officers to regularly organize programs on mental health and stress management for police personnel.

Uttarakhand CM said that to honour the courage and dedication of India's brave police personnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the National Police Memorial, which will inspire future generations with the stories of valour and sacrifice of our forces. The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand's geographical and strategic sensitivity makes the role of its police even more critical in maintaining peace and security.

CM Dhami praised the Uttarakhand Police for ensuring safe and smooth movement of over 4 crore devotees during the Kanwar Yatra and over 50 lakh pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra. The force also ensured foolproof security during VIP events, national games, and various international programs. He commended the police for their prompt and courageous response during natural disasters, which saved numerous lives.

Speaking about modern challenges, the Chief Minister said that the nature of crime is evolving, and the police must confront new threats such as drug trafficking and cybercrime. The state has established a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Force, which in the past three years has taken action against over 6,199 drug traffickers and seized narcotic substances worth ₹275 crore.

He emphasized that cybercrime has become a major concern, especially in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and police must remain one step ahead by strengthening their technological expertise. The Uttarakhand Police has already won public trust by effectively tackling cyber fraud and recovering over ₹63 crore to return to victims.

The Chief Minister concluded by saluting the bravery, discipline, and dedication of the police force and reaffirmed the government's full commitment to their welfare, modernization, and continuous empowerment. (ANI)

