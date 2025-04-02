Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed Saira Bano, a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar, as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Women's Commission.

Bano, a resident of Kashipur, came into limelight when she filed a writ in the Supreme Court against triple talaq in 2017.

The verdict by the Supreme Court was given in her favor in 2017 after which in 2018 the Modi government made a law on triple talaq and made a provision to send the accused to jail.

Earlier on April 1, CM Dhami expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of three years of good governance of the state government.

Taking to social media X, the CM in post wrote that it was due to PM Modi's leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand that the state could create new dimensions of development.

"On behalf of all the residents of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for his good wishes on the occasion of completion of three years of our government dedicated to service, good governance and development. As a result of your able leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand, our state is creating new dimensions of development. Realising the vision of a strong and prosperous Uttarakhand, we have taken concrete steps towards making the state self-reliant and strong in all areas, including education, employment, health, infrastructure, transport and tourism," the post read.

Further, the CM wrote that the state government was committed to making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.'

"Our government is committed to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Your encouraging words inspire us to work with dedication day and night for public service," he wrote."Thank you Mr Prime Minister," the post further read. (ANI)

