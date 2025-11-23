New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended the 44th India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.

Under CM Dhami's leadership, products from Uttarakhand are gaining new recognition. Through the "House of Himalayas" initiative, Uttarakhand's products are finding a place in households across the country, according to a release from Uttarakhand CMO.

Small industries in Uttarakhand are becoming stronger under his leadership. Fifteen products from the state have received GI tags, and the demand for Uttarakhand's products has increased even in foreign markets.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said that the trade fair presents a platform to showcase our state's products.

"The Trade Fair is providing a platform to showcase the details of products made in our state of Uttarakhand... All kinds of such products that are beneficial and useful from every perspective get a big platform here. Our effort is to provide opportunities to the people making such products, artisans, and craftsmen. We make every possible effort to encourage them... Inspired by the Prime Minister, the journey from local to global is going well... The products being made by our women are of very high quality," Dhami said.

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the second floor of the All India Uttarakhand Dharamshala Ashram located at Pushkar, Ajmer, Rajasthan, a release said.

A large number of migrant residents of Uttarakhand, local citizens, and representatives of various organisations were present at the special programme organised on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he first bows in reverence to Lord Brahma, the primordial creator of the universe and the originator of the Vedas, who resides on the sacred land of Tirtharaj Pushkar.

He added that being present on this spiritually enriched land is both a great privilege and a moment of deep joy for him.

The Chief Minister said that our scriptures describe Pushkar, Kurukshetra, Haridwar, Gaya and Prayagraj as the Panchteerth. Among these, Pushkar, being the site of Lord Brahma's yajna, is regarded as the Guru of all pilgrimages. (ANI)

