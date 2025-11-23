Mumbai, November 23: In what can be seen as good news for women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC process. As per the latest announcement, the last date to update the e-KYC under the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme is December 31. The Ladki Bahin scheme e-KYC last date has been extended in view of recent natural calamities and other difficulties faced by the beneficiaries.

It must be recalled that earlier, beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana were instructed to complete the e-KYC by November 18, which has now been extended to December 31. Speaking about the e-KYC date extension, Aditi Tatkare, Women and Child Development Minister of the state, said that many eligible women were unable to complete the process on time due to disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions and other constraints across Maharashtra. It is worth noting that the Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Scroll below to know how to do e-KYC. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Issues Clarification.

Steps To Complete Mandatory E-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana Online

Visit the official website of Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

On the homepage, select the e-KYC option link

Enter using Aadhaar number and captcha

A new page will open

Re-upload the required documents, including name, address, ration card details, income proof, and Aadhaar information

Review the details

Click on "Submit" to complete the e-KYC for Ladki Bahin yojana

Aditi Tatkare also said that women beneficiaries whose father or husband is deceased, or who are divorced, can complete their own e-KYC. To complete the e-KYC process, women have been asked to submit a verified copy of the death certificate, divorce certificate or court order to the concerned district Women and Child Development Officer, she added. Tatkare also said that the e-KYC extension will ensure continuity and uninterrupted benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme. Women beneficiaries should complete their e-KYC verification by the given deadline of December 31 to continue receiving monthly assistance. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Issues Clarification As Women Beneficiaries Await October 2025 Installment.

It must be noted that if e-KYC or Aadhaar authentication is not completed by December 31, then the INR 1,500 monthly payout to women beneficiaries will be withheld until the verification is done. The "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin" or Ladki Bahin yojana is a flagship scheme launched by the Mahayuti government in July last year. Under the scheme, the government provides a financial assistance of INR 1,500 per month to about 2.3 crore women in the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).