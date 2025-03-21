Dehradun ( Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair and Tourism Festival organised by Kanchanpur Udyog Commerce Association at Rangers Ground, Dehradun.

According to the press statement, CM Dhami also visited stalls selling local products from India and Nepal.

CM Dhami said that this festival will enhance cultural and emotional ties between India and Nepal. "This will also contribute to preserving our rich traditions and passing them on to future generations. There has been a religious, cultural, business, and roti-beti relationship between India and Nepal for centuries," he said.

"Whenever Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita are remembered, then the relations between India and Nepal will also be mentioned," he added.

He said that the faith of the Sanatani people of Nepal was also seen in the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

CM said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, relations between India and Nepal are getting stronger. "Along with cultural relations, trade relations are also being advanced."

He said that there are immense possibilities for tourism in the border areas of Nepal and India.

"There are many tourist and religious places from Uttarakhand to Nepal, where a remarkable confluence of faith and natural beauty is seen. The Uttarakhand government is developing modern infrastructure in the border area to facilitate trade between Uttarakhand and Nepal," said the Uttarakhand CM.

The Chief Minister said that Nepal is being given top priority under the Neighborhood First policy started under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Through this policy, economic development is being accelerated in both countries. With the cooperation of the central government, connectivity, trade, culture, defence, and public relations are also being promoted at various levels. The Prime Minister started the bus service between Ayodhya and Janakpur," said the CM.

CM Dhami said that both countries have also resolved to produce shared energy through the proposed Pancheshwar Dam Project on the Kali River, which will meet the energy needs of the border areas and strengthen the economies of both countries.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is constantly striving to promote trade, infrastructure, and tourism in the border areas. Modern roads, tunnels, and bridges are being constructed in the border areas, and more than 4,500 kilometres of roads have been completed so far.

The construction of a motor bridge between India and Nepal at Charchum in Dharchula is also in progress. "This will make the connectivity between the two countries more easy," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

