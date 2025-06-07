Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting with Kumaon division-level officials in Nainital on Friday.

According to an official release, public representatives and senior administrative officers of six districts of Kumaon division--Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar--were present in this meeting.

The Chief Minister discussed the schemes being run by the Central Government and the State Government in the division. He said that there is a need for public representatives and officers to coordinate with each other and work on the ground by organizing public darbars and chaupals to solve the problems of the people. "So that even the person standing at the last end benefits from the schemes of the government"

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, "contribute to the work going on in the district. Our resolution is to end corruption and for this the number 1064 has been started." The Chief Minister asked the district officials to "make a schedule to sit in their office from 10 to 1:00 so that people coming from far away can meet them and put forward their point."

The Chief Minister directed to complete all the construction works in a quality manner within the stipulated time frame. He said that strict action will be taken against the concerned officials if the work is not done as per the standards or there is unnecessary delay.

Reviewing the progress of the Jamrani Dam Project in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the rehabilitation package has been approved and the master planning has been completed. "The main dam construction work will be started before the monsoon. This project will play an important role in increasing the irrigation capacity for both the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh"

The Chief Minister directed to further speed up the revival efforts of Sukha Tal. He informed that this work is being done by the Drinking Water Department under the Namami Gange Scheme and the work of promotion and beautification of Sukha Tal Lake in Nainital district is in progress at a cost of Rs 2916.00 lakh.

Discussing the overall development of Kainchi Dham area, the Chief Minister asked to give priority to the development work of all the necessary facilities there. The Chief Minister said that the work of beautification and illumination is in progress at Shri Kainchi Dham under Manaskhand Mandir Mala at a cost of Rs 2815.68 lakh.

He informed about the progress on the master plan for Almora Medical College and said that the budget of Pithoragarh Medical College has been doubled. He said that ensuring the availability of all the state-of-the-art facilities in the border area is the top priority of the government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that the Uttarakhand government will not tolerate corruption at any level. The Chief Minister directed to suspend Superintending Engineer Shivam Dwivedi in Kashipur on a complaint by the District Magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar under Jal Jeevan Mission.

He also directed the officials to conduct regular public hearings, adopt solution-based work style and immediately resolve the problems of the public at the local level through camps.

He also said that the vigilance system is being made more strong and active in the state. "Now the government will directly and decisively intervene in cases of corruption. If an officer of any level is found guilty, he will be given severe punishment. However, he will also be given a fair hearing and an opportunity to explain."

The Chief Minister said that our priority is to make the "dreams of the people come true". Uttarakhand has already become a leader in the country in many areas and now we have to ensure that the state reaches the top position in other areas as well. (ANI)

