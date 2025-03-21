Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed all District Magistrates to organise multipurpose camps in all the district headquarters from March 22 to March 25 and at the block and assembly level from March 24 to March 30 during a meeting in the secretariat.

The camps are to be organised on the occasion of the completion of three years of the State government in an effective, transparent and systematic manner.

Dhami directed the officials that all the services should be made available to the citizens coming to the camps in a quick and transparent manner so that no eligible person is deprived.

"Our government has taken many historic steps for development and public welfare in the last three years. Through these camps, it will be ensured that the government schemes reach the person standing at the last end and every needy gets his rights," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said that he appeals to the people of the state to visit these camps in maximum numbers and also inform other people about it so that all eligible citizens can take advantage of it.

Earlier in the day, Dhami reaffirmed the commitment of the government to make the youth the state self-reliant and empowered, highlighting how in the last three years, more than 50,000 young people have been provided self-employment under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme.

"Government is constantly striving to make the youth of the state empowered and self-reliant. In the last three years, more than 50,000 youth have been provided self-employment opportunities under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme," read a statement from the chief minister's office.

Urging the young people to not only become self-reliant but create new opportunities for other, CM Dhami said, "our aim is that the youth of the state should not only become self-reliant by joining self-employment, but also create new employment opportunities for other youth." (ANI)

