Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Chamoli district police and SDRF personnel to ensure a safe pilgrimage of devotees on the Hemkund Sahib route.

The journey to Hemkund Sahib starts after winter, and due to heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas, thick layers of snow accumulate on the travel route.

To ensure the safe journey of devotees, Chamoli District Police and SDRF personnel are working to remove snow on the travel route with shovels and other necessary equipment.

Safe travel is being ensured so that the maximum number of devotees can complete the journey to Hemkund Sahib without any trouble.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed and extended greetings to all devotees visiting the Hemkund Sahib shrine in the state.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "Whoever says this is happy, Sat Sri Akaal..! Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees coming from the country and abroad to visit Shri Hemkund Sahib Ji in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

"The first batch of Sikh devotees, led by the Panch Pyaras, commenced their journey to Shri Hemkund Sahib for the 2025 pilgrimage. The group departed carrying the Nishan Sahib (holy flag) under full police protection, Chamoli Police said in a post on X on Saturday.

In their message, Chamoli Police stated, "Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: The first group of Sikh devotees, led by the Panch Pyaras, has set out for Shri Hemkund Sahib with the Nishan Sahib and complete police security."

The police have ensured comprehensive security arrangements to facilitate a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all devotees.

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level, opened on May 25. The shrine is visited by lakhs of devotees every summer. (ANI)

