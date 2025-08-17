Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 220 newly appointed medical officers while participating in a Medical Health Empowerment Campaign organised by the State Health Department at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan.

During this, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed doctors and described this moment as an important milestone in their lives. He said that you are not just doctors but also the health guards of Devbhoomi. "That is why all of you have to work with full dedication and service spirit to take the state's medicine to new heights, affordable and accessible to the public."

The Chief Minister said that more than 11 lakh patients of the state have received cashless treatment facilities worth more than Rs 21 crore. Special medical facilities related to cardio and neurology are being provided in Srinagar and cancer in Haldwani.

He said that in case of emergency, health services through heli from remote areas are also working as life-saving. This was also seen during the recent disaster in Dharali.

The Chief Minister said that medical services in the state have got a new dimension due to free health checkups, modernisation of health centres, appointment of paramedical staff and expansion of telemedicine services.

He said that we are trying to establish one medical college in each district. So that people can get quality health facilities at the local level.

The Chief Minister said that today, Uttarakhand is setting new records in every field, and in a way, Uttarakhand is leading in realising the resolution of developed India. He said that the resolution of developed India will be realised only with the development of Uttarakhand, and the resolution of Uttarakhand's development will be realised only with the development of society, citizens and every sector here.

Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Health Department is setting new records every day in terms of appointments. He said that out of 220 doctors, except 04 doctors of Divyang quota, all the remaining doctors will be deployed in remote areas. He said that the department is going to recruit more doctors, nurses and supporting staff soon.

The minister said that from 17 September, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, to 2 October, blood donation camps will be organised as a part of a big campaign in 220 places in the state and by organising health camps in every village, more than 25 lakh people will benefit from it. (ANI)

