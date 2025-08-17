Did Guruvayur Railway Station Retiring Room Show ‘No Vacancy’ Online While Lying Empty? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

New Delhi, August 17: A video has gone viral on social media alleging irregularities in the booking of Guruvayur Railway Station’s A/C retiring room. According to the claim, a passenger attempting to book the facility online was shown “no vacancy,” but when he visited the station in person, the room was found completely empty. The video has raised concerns among passengers, with many suggesting possible mismanagement or even a scam in the allotment of railway retiring rooms.

However, the official clarification reveals a very different picture. The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit has confirmed that the viral video is misleading. The visuals in circulation are not from Guruvayur Railway Station. In fact, there is no retiring room available at Guruvayur Railway Station at present, as redevelopment and construction work is underway. Since the retiring rooms are still under development, online booking has not been opened for passengers. Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Viral Video Claims Guruvayur Railway Station Retiring Room Shows ‘No Vacancy’ Despite Being Empty

Railways has further clarified that once the construction work is completed, retiring rooms will be made available for booking both online and offline, ensuring transparency and accessibility for travelers. Till then, passengers are advised not to fall for such misleading claims on social media. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

Fact Check Reveals No Retiring Rooms at Guruvayur Station Amid Redevelopment

An alleged video of the Guruvayur Railway Station A/C retiring room is circulating on social media, claiming that when a passenger attempted to book it online, it showed 'no vacancy.' However, upon visiting the station in person, the room was reportedly empty.#PIBFactCheck ✅… pic.twitter.com/NNKBvV4kzU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 17, 2025

The incident highlights how misinformation, often backed by unrelated or old visuals, can spread rapidly and create unnecessary suspicion. Passengers are urged to verify such claims from official sources before believing or sharing them online.

The claim that Guruvayur Railway Station A/C retiring room shows “no vacancy” online despite being empty is false. No retiring room facility currently exists at Guruvayur station due to ongoing redevelopment work.

