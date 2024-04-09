Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and offered his condolences to the bereaved families after eight people lost their lives and three others were injured in a road accident in Nainital district.

"I received the sad news of eight people being, who were killed in a road accident in Nainital district. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti," posted the Chief Minister on X.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Marriage Pressure, Nabbed After 1,400 Km Chase in Four States (Watch Video).

At least eight people were killed and three injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Betalghat, Nainital district of Uttarakhand, on Monday night.

According to the police, there were 10 people in the vehicle when the mishap took place.

Also Read | Chaitra Navaratri 2024: Devotees Throng Himachal Pradesh Temples With Onset of Navratri Festival.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami expressed grief over the fire incident in the shops of the Garjiya Devi temple complex located in Ramnagar, Nainital district.

The Chief Minister, while expressing condolences to the people affected by the incident, also directed the District Magistrate Nainital to investigate the causes of the incident.

The Chief Minister directed that effective arrangements should be ensured to prevent the recurrence of such incidents at religious places.

The Chief Minister said that necessary management should also be paid attention to so that the devotees do not face any difficulty in worshipping in the temples during the Navratri festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)