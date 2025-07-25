Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,078 consecutive days in office, making him the second-longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of independent India.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote, "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, heartfelt congratulations on a glorious tenure of 4,078 days!"

He further added that July 25, 2025, has been etched in golden letters in India's democratic history, noting that PM Modi's uninterrupted tenure is a reflection of his "able leadership, visionary thinking, and his resolve," where every day has been dedicated to prioritising the nation's welfare.

The social media post reads, "July 25, 2025, has been etched in golden letters in India's democratic history. Today, our country's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji has become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of the nation, continuously serving the country. This journey is a testament to his able leadership, visionary thinking, and his resolve, where every day has been dedicated to prioritising the nation's welfare."

"Respected Prime Minister ji has inspired every Indian to dream and given them the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Whether it's the digital revolution or the dream of a self-reliant India, his vision shines clearly in every decision," he added.

Praising the Prime Minister's commitment to public service, the Uttarakhand CM said, "Serving as Prime Minister for 4,078 days without pause or rest is no ordinary achievement. It is the story of a leader who has made public service the purpose of life, dedicating every moment to the nation."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami asserted that under PM Modi's guidance, India has witnessed "unprecedented" progress over the years.

He said, "Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister, the pace at which India has progressed in these years is unprecedented. From villages to cities, from borders to the global stage, the nation's pride has soared. Rapid progress in infrastructure, convenience brought to lives through technology, direct access to schemes for the poor, bold economic decisions, and the resolve for a self-reliant India--all these are symbols of the leadership that has shaped a New India."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a major milestone in the country's history, becoming the second-longest-serving PM of India in consecutive terms, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Notably, he is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to mark this achievement. Additionally, Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence and the longest-serving from a non-Hindi state.

Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for 11 years and 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, holds the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, spanning 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024. (ANI)

