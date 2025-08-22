Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave a big relief and gift to the doctors of the state as the medical officers of the Provincial Medical Services cadre will now be given the benefit of SD ACP.

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar has issued orders in this regard, an official statement by the Uttarakhand CMO said.

"Our doctors are the backbone of the health services of the state. From rural areas to mountains, doctors are working with full dedication even in difficult conditions. Taking care of their interests is our priority. Getting the benefit of ACP will not only give financial strength to the doctors but will also increase their sense of dedication towards service. The government always stands with its doctors and health workers," CM Dhami said.

Health Secretary Rajesh Kumar gave information and said that, as per the government order, the medical officers of the Provincial Medical Services cadre will be given the benefit of ACP under the provisions contained in Government Order No. 654 (dated 14.07.2016) and Government Order No. 154 (dated 04.02.2019). The process of this benefit will be completed on the basis of the recommendation of the screening committee.

The details of the total 196 posts are as follows. 70 posts are approved in Level 11 with a grade pay of Rs 5400. There are 56 posts in Level 12 with a grade pay of Rs 6,600. There are two categories in Level 13, in which 27 posts have a grade pay of Rs 7600 and 43 posts have a grade pay of Rs 8700, release said.

Thus, a total of 196 posts are made by combining all the levels. This decision will benefit a large number of medical officers and will help in further strengthening health services, it added. (ANI)

