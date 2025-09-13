Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday evening paid a surprise visit to the Government Doon Medical College Hospital to review the availability of health services, quality of treatment, and overall arrangements.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister met several patients undergoing treatment, inquired about their health, and asked them about the medical facilities being provided by the hospital. Through direct interaction with patients and their attendants, he assessed the quality of healthcare services and issued necessary directions.

As part of the state government's efforts to further improve healthcare services, the Chief Minister instructed hospital authorities to ensure proper facilities in the waiting area for attendants accompanying patients. While inspecting the waiting room, he directed officials to provide adequate and well-organized arrangements for drinking water, fans, and seating. He emphasized that attendants form an integral part of the hospital system and should be provided with basic facilities to help them remain mentally at ease.

CM Dhami further instructed that cleanliness, regular sanitization, and painting/maintenance work within the hospital premises be carried out immediately. He said a hospital is not only a place for medical treatment but also a space that provides emotional and physical support to patients and their families, making hygiene, beautification, and proper upkeep extremely important.

The Chief Minister underlined that the comfort and dignity of patients' attendants are also a priority for the state government. He stressed that every effort is being made to ensure that people receive the best possible services in government hospitals.

CM Dhami also visited the Blood Sample Collection Centre, where he interacted with the operator to understand the process of sample collection, recording, and subsequent laboratory testing. He appreciated the efficiency of the technology and resources being used at the centre and directed continuous monitoring of its functioning.

On this occasion, he directed the hospital administration, doctors, and staff to ensure that patients receive timely and quality treatment, stating that strengthening the healthcare system remains a top priority for the state government, and all necessary resources are being provided for this purpose.

He also emphasized that transparency, sensitivity, and prompt service delivery must be ensured in healthcare so that the general public benefits directly.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana Help Desk located within the hospital premises. He interacted with the staff stationed at the help desk regarding the functioning of the scheme, assistance being provided to beneficiaries, the card issuance process, claim settlement, and other services offered to the public. He also spoke with beneficiaries present on the spot to hear about their experiences and to assess the efficiency of the help desk.

He directed officials to ensure that the benefits of the Atal Ayushman scheme reach every eligible person. He stressed that all visitors to the help desk must receive clear, simple, and prompt information so they can access the scheme without difficulty.

The Chief Minister added that this flagship scheme of the state government serves as a lifeline for poor and needy patients, and its effective implementation requires vigilance and active participation from all concerned departments. (ANI)

