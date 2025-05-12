Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted a site inspection of the Maa Purnagiri Temple, currently under construction at Nagla Tarai, Khatima, with an allocated budget of Rs 2.54 crore.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister instructed the implementing agency to expedite the construction process and ensure its completion as soon as possible. He also emphasised the need to set up water and toilet facilities at the site for the convenience of devotees.

In addition to his inspection, Chief Minister Dhami interacted with the public at the Lohia Head Camp office, where he listened to their concerns and directed concerned officials to resolve the issues promptly.

Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, "After conducting a site inspection of the Maa Purnagiri Temple under construction at Nagla Tarai, Khatima with a cost of Rs 2.54 crore, directed the implementing agency to complete the temple work soon by paying special attention to the quality and to make arrangements for water and toilets in the temple."

"After this, I met the local people at the Lohia Head Camp office and listened to their problems and directed the concerned officials to resolve the problems. Our government is making every effort. We are constantly moving forward with the resolve of development and service to public problems," posted Dhami on X.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The Chief Minister said that Mahatma Buddha's message of non-violence, compassion and peace is an invaluable treasure for the entire humanity.

"Mahatma Buddha gave importance to truth along with good deeds. He inspired people to know the truth and walk with the truth in life," he said.

"The teachings of Mahatma Buddha inspire us to be aware of the religious conduct, moral values and our duties in life. Mahatma Buddha emphasised friendship and being united without any discrimination for the welfare of the world. His messages will always remain relevant to all mankind," he added.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Buddha Purnima, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world."

"The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," said the President.

"Let us adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat," the President added.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. (ANI)

