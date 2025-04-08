Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials for a safe, smooth and well-organized Char Dham Yatra. He directed to ensure all arrangements one week before the start of the Yatra.

CM Dhami, during the traffic management meeting in view of the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra at the Secretariat, said that parking arrangements should be made on the travel routes at such places near which hotels, dharamshalas, homestays and other basic facilities are available.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 begins with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

"The slot management system should be further improved for visiting the Dhams. The adequate arrangements of CCTV cameras should be made at sensitive places on the travel routes. Real-time monitoring of high-traffic areas should be done," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the police should work with a better plan to face the challenges of traffic management during theYatra. He further directed to ensure that the problems faced last year in travel management do not recur.

"Real-time information of places with jam situations should be shared on social media and other mediums. Traffic and weather information should be regularly updated on the social media handles of the police and administration. Arrangements should be made so that devotees can get information about parking places on the travel routes from Google Maps," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the devotees to come to Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra only after registering. Notably, registration arrangements have been made for the safety and convenience of the devotees. Government have arranged 60 per cent of registration online and 40 per cent offline for the Yatra.

"For well-organized travel operations, continuous coordination should be made with all the stakeholders associated with the travel routes and their suggestions should be taken seriously. Information about the preparations made by the government for the Char Dham Yatra should also be shared with the stakeholders. He directed the officials to strengthen the alternative routes for the Char Dham Yatra. Local people should also be contacted on a payment basis to develop temporary parking on the travel routes," Uttarakhand CM said.

The Chief Minister said that police help desks should be set up on the travel route for the convenience of the devotees. He also directed that disaster prone areas and high-altitude areas on the travel routes should be monitored with the help of drone cameras and adequate arrangements of necessary equipment should be made at disaster-sensitive places.

"Crash barriers should be installed as per requirement on the travel routes. Intensive checking of vehicles should be carried out by the police and transport department and special attention should be paid to the fitness of vehicles. Adequate arrangements of signage should be made for various information on the travel routes," the CM directed.

DGP Deepam Seth gave detailed information about the preparations made for the Char Dham Yatra. He said that last year about 48 lakh devotees travelled safely, adding that to ensure this year's safe and systematic journey, there will be 50 police stations, 79 reporting police posts, 5,850 police force, 38 seasonal (temporary) posts.

Three plans have been prepared for better traffic management, which will be implemented in view of the pressure of vehicles and traffic jams. Char Dham Control Room has been established under the Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, whose in-charge will be SP Traffic Dehradun Lokjeet Singh.

Char Dham Cell will be formed at the Police Headquarters level under the Inspector General of Police Crime and Law and Order, which will make arrangements for continuous control and monitoring. The entire travel route has been divided into 15 super zones, 41 zones and 137 sectors.

The DGP informed that the police department has identified 54 bottlenecks, 198 accident-prone areas, 49 black spots and 66 land sliding areas on the Char Dham Yatra route. (ANI)

