Almora (Uttrakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday lauded the transformative initiatives undertaken by the central and state governments, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Central Government has taken many historic decisions in the national interest. Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. Rules for CAA notified, Triple Talaq has been abolished. After a long wait, the construction of a grand Ram temple has been done in Ayodhya. Taking women forward, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act passed," Dhami said in a public address at Ramlila Maidan, Almora.

"The state government has taken many historic decisions to make Uttarakhand better. Fulfilling the promise made before the elections, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been passed in the state," he added.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to progress, the CM said that there is no lack of skills in women of Uttarakhand. Women in the state are hardworking and diligent and they accomplish whatever they decide.

"The state government has taken strict action against the long-running counterfeiting. An anti-counterfeiting law has been implemented. Along with this, the conversion law and anti-riot law have been approved. Women are being given a 30 per cent reservation in government jobs," Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami addressed a public rally on Friday, organised in favour of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha, at Ramlila Maidan in the Almora district of Uttrakhand.

Praising Ajay Tamta's dedicated service, Chief Minister Dhami reiterated his support for the BJP candidate, citing Tamta's relentless efforts in advancing the region's development agenda.

"We all have gathered here to make BJP candidate Ajay Tamta win and to make PM Modi the Prime Minister again this time. He has continuously taken forward the development in the area. He represented the area in the central government with dedication. He has taken the area forward while being simple and easy," Dhami said.

He said that under the leadership of Modi ji, India is being praised all over the world. With the spirit of foresight, today the dream of a developed India is moving towards becoming a reality. The Prime Minister is working to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He said that today the name of Uttarakhand has become famous all over the world. Every Uttarakhand resident is connected with his cultural heritage.

Following the Prime Minister's visit to the Jageshwar temple, a significant rise in devotees has been observed, indicative of the special bond between PM Modi and Uttarakhand, said the CM.

"The Prime Minister himself has come to Jageshwar and gifted schemes worth 4200 crores. The courtyard of Baba Jageshwar is going to be divine and grand. Work is going on on the master plan for Jageshwar. Definitely, a large population from the country is going to come to this area to visit Jageshwar Dham. Now people are coming to Jageshwar throughout the year," Dhami said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister attacked the Congress for what he termed as a legacy of corruption, appeasement, and nepotism.

"The Congress Party has done corruption, appeasement and nepotism. Congress has done nothing except the upliftment of itself and its family with the mentality of me and my family. Congress wants power for the welfare of the family, not for the welfare of the people," Dhami said.

He said that before 2014, some scam or the other used to come to light every day in the Congress coalition government. (ANI)

