Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 18 development projects worth Rs 113.65 crore aimed at boosting infrastructure, tourism, water supply, and connectivity in the Champawat district of Uttarakhand.

The event was held at the Chief Minister Camp Office in Tanakpur in Champawat.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Stage-I GRAP Measures Enforced Across NCR AQI Remains 'Poor'.

A total of 18 projects were either launched or initiated, including the inauguration of 13 projects worth Rs 47.86 crores and the foundation stone laying of five new projects valued at Rs 65.78 crores.

These include key infrastructure works such as multi-storey parking in Tanakpur, beautification of the Sipti Waterfall, construction of a craft centre in Shyamlatal, and upgradation of commute facilities around the Purnagiri temple, among other projects.

Also Read | .

During his interaction with senior citizens and local dignitaries, the chief minister stressed the importance of involving the elderly in the district's progress. He said that their experiences are essential in shaping an ideal district.

According to him, senior citizens have witnessed various phases of life and have the potential to provide solutions, which is inspiring, especially for the younger generation. He added that the government's aim is to ensure the reach of development schemes to every last village and person in the state.

Highlighting the government's efforts to make services accessible, CM Dhami shared that most departments and welfare schemes have been brought online. This digital shift, he said, has allowed people to benefit from government services without visiting offices, enabling efficient and timely delivery of support.

Later, CM Dhami participated in the "Tiranga Shaurya Yatra," which was held to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and express solidarity with the Indian Army.

The yatra, which started from the CM camp office and continued to Pilibhit Chungi, saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of citizens. The Chief Minister remarked that the success of Operation Sindoor has instilled pride in every Indian.

Dhami further added that Uttarakhand is a land of brave hearts, with most families having at least one member serving in the army. "The message has been sent. India will no longer tolerate terrorism," the chief minister stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)