Balochistan [Pakistan] April 11 (ANI): Serious allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have once again emerged from Pakistan's Balochistan province, with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, or BYC, highlighting two recent cases from Turbat in Kech district.

In a post on X dated April 10, the BYC claimed that a 40-year-old driver, identified as Muslim Dad, was "extrajudicially killed after four months and 28 days of enforced disappearance." The group stated that he was picked up on September 7, 2025, from Absar in Turbat in broad daylight, allegedly by security personnel, without any warrant or legal procedure.

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Describing the incident, the BYC said, "he was a hardworking driver, a father, a human being -- not a number." The family, according to the post, waited for months without any information, as "no court, no charge, no voice was given to him." His body was reportedly found dumped in Kechkhoor on April 10.

Condemning the incident, the BYC stated that he was denied even the basic right to stand before a court and termed the killing part of a continuing pattern in the region.

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Just two days earlier, on April 8, the group reported another similar case. According to the BYC, a student named Qamber Baloch, who had been missing since October 7, 2025, was found dead after six months.

The organisation said in its post that Qamber "was not just a name, he was a life, a dream, a future taken away." His body was discovered in Turbat with multiple bullet wounds and visible signs of torture.

The BYC directly alleged that such acts represent "a direct violation of human rights and the Constitution of Pakistan," adding that there was "no court, no justice, only silence and fear."

In both cases, the group has appealed to international human rights organisations, claiming that enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have become a "brutal reality" in Balochistan. (ANI)

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