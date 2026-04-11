Jammu and Kashmir’s breakout fast bowler, Auqib Nabi, has become a major talking point in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Earning a highly lucrative contract with the Delhi Capitals, the 29-year-old’s journey from the domestic circuit to the global stage highlights his exceptional recent form and rising stock in Indian cricket . You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

How Much is Auqib Nabi's IPL Salary?

Nabi, who made his IPL debut in the ongoing CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match, has a collective Indian Premier League salary that is the sum of his contract price and the BCCI's dedicated per-match fee.

A Significant Auction Payday

Entering the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a base price of just INR 30 lakh, Nabi quickly sparked an intense bidding war among franchises. The Delhi Capitals ultimately secured his services for INR 8.40 crore. This substantial deal makes him the most expensive Kashmiri player in IPL history, reflecting the franchise's confidence in his pace, control, and lower-order batting abilities. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?

BCCI's Fixed Match Fee

Starting in the 2025–27 cycle, the BCCI introduced a significant shift in the IPL’s financial structure by implementing a mandatory match fee of INR 7.5 lakh per player, per appearance. This payment is awarded to every member of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, and is paid in addition to their contracted auction or retention salary.

Additionally, for a player featuring in all 14 league-stage matches, this equates to an additional INR 1.05 crore in seasonal earnings.

The player is also eligible to earn extra monitery benefit from DC, who as per BCCI rule have been separately allotted INR 12.60 crore per season specifically for match fees, separate from the auction purse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).