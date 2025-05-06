Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Taking a significant initiative towards improving health services in the remote areas of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched five fully equipped Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).

According to an official release, the objective of the MMUs is to ensure the availability of essential health services in the remote areas of the state.

CM Dhami described this initiative as an effective effort to overcome the lack of health facilities in rural areas.

"These MMUs, which operate six days a week, are equipped with necessary diagnostic and treatment facilities in line with the government's 'Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand' mission. These 5 MMUs will help provide primary health services in remote areas of the state," said CM Dhami.

These MMUs will be operated by CSC (Common Service Centre) and funded by REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Initially, these units will be operational for a period of three years, i.e. 2 in Haridwar, 2 in Udham Singh Nagar and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.

One of these five MMUs is a dedicated women's mobile medical unit manned entirely by women's health care personnel. It has been specially designed to meet the specific health needs of women in deprived areas.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami on Tuesday flagged off the free health service 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' from the CM residence in Dehradun.

The service is aimed at delivering medical assistance to residents at their doorstep.

Earlier on Monday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun. CM Dhami said the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College is a significant achievement for Uttarakhand and the whole of India.

The CM said the state government decided to restart this rink to establish Uttarakhand as a sports land.

"South-East Asian Winter Games were held in this ice skating rink built in 2011, in which players from many countries like India, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka participated. Later, no attention was paid to this rink, which was why it was closed, but our government decided to restart it to establish Uttarakhand as a sports land," the CM said.

"We had resolved that even if we have to call engineers from abroad, we will restart this ice skating rink, and we worked firmly in this direction and were successful," CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said a 1 MW solar plant has also been installed to run this ice skating rink. He also mentioned that this rink is likely the largest in the country and possibly in South Asia. (ANI)

