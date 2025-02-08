Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly elected Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal and municipal councillors at the Municipal Corporation premises, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister underscored the vision of a clean and beautiful Dehradun by planting a sapling in the Municipal Corporation premises, the statement added.

According to the statement, Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey administered the oath to Saurabh Thapliyal, while the newly elected councillors took their oath under Thapliyal's leadership.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Premchand Aggarwal and Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajan Das, Savita Kapoor, Vinod Chamoli, Brijbhushan Gairola, Durgeshwar Lal, and other officials such as Vinay Rohela, Vishwas Dabur, and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Namami Bansal, said a statement.

Taking charge as the newly elected mayor of Dehradun, BJP leader Saurabh Thapliyal reiterated his commitment to the city's development, cleanliness, and tourism promotion.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1887864933716472211

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared his best wishes for Thapliyal and the councillors, saying, Newly elected Mayor of Dehradun Municipal Corporation @saurabhbjpuk. Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Saurabh and councillors. He added, that on this occasion, I wished Saurabh ji and the newly elected councillors for a bright tenure. Certainly, the BJP's triple engine government in Dehradun Municipal Corporation will work dedicatedly for the overall development of the city."

The CM further added, "Our aim is to make the city clean, beautiful and well-equipped and also to ensure that the tourists visiting here have a better experience with them."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Char Dham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat and priests of all four Dhams met CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

On this occasion, the priests from the four Dhams expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister by chanting mantras for promoting the winter yatra. The Chief Minister also took suggestions from all the priests to make the Char Dham Yatra even better. (ANI)

