Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday led the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park, Dehradun, with public representatives, thousands of youth, students, women and children holding the tricolour in their hands with the echo of 'Bharat Maa Ki Jaikar, Vande Mataram'.

The CM encouraged the people present, especially the youth. He also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign scheduled to take place from August 13 to 15. The Chief Minister led the Tiranga Yatra amidst the tunes of patriotic songs. The CM greeted the youth and also wished everyone a Happy Independence Day in advance.

CM Dhami said that the tricolour is a living symbol of our freedom, unity and rich cultural heritage. The Chief Minister urged all the citizens of the state to hoist the tricolour with full respect and pride at their homes, establishments, workplaces and institutions on this Independence Day.

"Remember and pay homage to the immortal fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence," he said.

CM Dhami said that the Tiranga Yatra is not just a journey, but also an opportunity to express gratitude to Mother India, freedom fighters, martyred soldiers, brave women and the great sons of India.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign."

Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said, "Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign -- it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It aims to instil patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence."

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for this campaign and is working in close collaboration with State Governments, Union Territories, educational institutions, community organisations, and the general public to ensure widespread participation. (ANI)

