Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Champawat resident Virendra Singh Samant, who successfully climbed Mount Everest, at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Sunday.

He is a mountaineer from the Indian Army and NCC cadets who has conquered the peak of Mount Everest.

Also Read | RBI Proposes New Rules for Faster Settlement of Claims on Deceased Customers' Accounts, Seeks Public Feedback by August 27.

The Chief Minister congratulated Virendra and wished him a bright future.

"It is worth noting that recently, under Mount Everest Expedition 2025, brave mountaineers of the Indian Army and NCC cadets had conquered the peak of Mount Everest. In which Champawat resident Under Officer Virendra Singh Samant was also in the NCC team," the CM said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Former Caretaker in Rajasthan for Duping 80-Year-Old Woman Residing in Dwarka of INR 14.35 Lakh.

Earlier in a day, a delegation from Bank of Baroda met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for disaster relief work in the Dharali and Harsil areas. The Chief Minister said that it is a commendable effort by the institutions to come forward to help the disaster-affected.

The Chief Minister today flagged off vehicles carrying rehabilitation and relief material to the disaster-affected areas of Uttarkashi from the CM's residence in Dehradun. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)