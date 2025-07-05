Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): In a move to curb the misuse of public welfare schemes, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed authorities to take stringent action against those fraudulently availing benefits.

According to the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, two separate cases have been registered at Kotwali Nagar and Thana Rajpur in Dehradun.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Will Not Participate in Formation of New State Government, Say Tribal Bodies.

The crackdown began after the District Supply Officer and the Ayushman Department submitted complaints to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun.

The complaints revealed that ration cards--intended only for individuals with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh--were being obtained by ineligible persons using fake documents.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Birthday: 'Will Continue to Focus on Promoting Human Values', Tibetan Spiritual Leader on His 90th Birth Anniversary Eve.

A subsequent investigation by the Supply Department confirmed that many such ration cards were indeed fraudulent.

These were then used to create Ayushman health cards, allowing individuals to access government-funded healthcare services improperly.

Acting swiftly, the police have launched detailed investigations into both FIRs. Authorities are in the process of identifying all individuals who secured benefits using forged documents, with Chief Minister Dhami reiterating that no one found guilty will be spared.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, marking the official commencement of the sacred journey.

The group of devotees arrived in Tanakpur on Friday night and was welcomed by the Chief Minister at the Tourist Rest House (TRC). He personally interacted with the pilgrims before sending them off with best wishes.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The group for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has moved forward from its main stop, Tanakpur. The group of devotees arrived here last night... All arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, a smooth journey, and no inconveniences."

Highlighting the challenges of the yatra, CM Dhami stated that the route remains vulnerable to landslides and harsh weather conditions, but the state government and associated corporations have ensured that all necessary support is in place.

"This is an extremely challenging journey, with persistent weather conditions and routes prone to landslides, but despite that, all facilities have been provided by our state corporation... The atmosphere is very enthusiastic. All the pilgrims are full of zeal... I wish everyone a successful journey," the CM added.

On June 20, after a five-year gap, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim recommenced with the ceremonial flagging off of the first batch of pilgrims by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur from the Nathula Pass.

The batch comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), making a total of 36 members. The resumption of this spiritual journey marks a significant moment of international cooperation and cultural continuity between India and China. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)