Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Taking serious note of alleged irregularities at Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an open inquiry by the Vigilance Department into suspected misuse of administrative and financial powers.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it had come to light that administrative and financial powers were allegedly misused in payments amounting to Rs 13.10 crore over the past years in the Uttarakhand Ayurved University.

Treating the matter with utmost seriousness, the government decided to initiate an investigation. CM Dhami approved the proposal and instructed the Vigilance Department to conduct an open inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari has instructed District Information Officers to formulate an effective communication strategy and work with professional efficiency to ensure that the government's public welfare programmes and schemes reach every citizen.

He also directed them to maintain better coordination with the media and ensure prompt redressal of journalists' issues.

Addressing a meeting held at the Directorate of Information on Friday, Director General Tiwari said that ensuring effective publicity of the state government's welfare schemes is the department's top priority. He emphasised that all officers and employees must work in a coordinated manner and ensure that all information related to various schemes is clear, accurate, and delivered to the public promptly.

He instructed that government programmes and achievements be widely disseminated through social media, and that success stories and engaging articles on government schemes be published regularly. The content shared on departmental social media platforms must be entirely factual, balanced, and positive, and any dissemination of unverified information should be strictly avoided.

He instructed that SOPs be prepared for disaster and other primary event coverage. Tasks related to the Press Service Portal and the single-window system for film shooting permissions should also be completed in a time-bound manner.

DG Tiwari further said that concrete efforts are being made to strengthen the department and enhance its efficiency in line with the evolving communication needs. A proposal for departmental restructuring has been sent to the government, and requisitions have been submitted to fill vacant posts. (ANI)

