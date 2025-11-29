New Delhi, November 29: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone 'Ditwah', currently hovering close to Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of urban flooding across multiple southern states.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic storm is presently centred over coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwestward direction. Cyclone Ditwah: Storm Expected to Continue Its North-Northwestward Trajectory, to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coasts On November 30, Says IMD.

"We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification. With this wind speed, the cyclone storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by 30th early morning," Mohapatra told ANI. He said rainfall has already begun along the Tamil Nadu coastline and is likely to intensify, warning of "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

"This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," he added. IMD official informed that the strong winds associated with Cyclone Ditwah may uproot trees, damage hoardings, and impact thatched or mud houses. The storm is also expected to cause "significant damage" to standing crops, including horticulture, floriculture and vegetables, particularly those in the ripening stage. Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm to Reach Tamil Nadu by Sunday, State on Alert; Check Real-Time Status Here.

Sea conditions will remain rough along and off the Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry coasts on November 29 and 30, accompanied by the possibility of storm surge inundating low-lying stretches of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Considering all these, we have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till the 30th. We have requested that shipping operations be regulated. Traffic on the surface should be regulated on the 29th and 30th due to heavy rainfall and strong winds," Mohapatra said, adding that the region would remain "most vulnerable on the 29th and up to the 30th noon or so." He noted that the system currently poses its maximum impact on Sri Lanka, with India providing advisories to Colombo every three hours.

Advising residents in vulnerable districts to stay indoors, the IMD official cautioned against travelling during peak rainfall and urged people in unsafe structures to shift to safer locations. "While travelling or driving, people should be cautious because poor visibility due to heavy rainfall and strong winds can cause the vehicle to become imbalanced," he said.

The IMD is expecting the system to gradually weaken as it moves northward after November 30. Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.

