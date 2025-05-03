Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Kesari Chand to honour his legacy.

He was participating in the 'Shaheed Mela' organised in memory of Shaheed Kesari Chand at Ramtal Garden, Chakrata, Dehradun.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

Speaking at the Shaheed Mela, CM Dhami paid tribute to the revered freedom fighter and highlighted the state government's efforts to preserve and celebrate the contributions of its heroes.

"The Government Industrial Training Institute will be named after brave Kesari Chand," CM Dhami announced.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

Emphasising the state government's broader vision, Dhami added, "Our government is continuously working with full commitment towards making Uttarakhand a developed state."

He reiterated that developmental initiatives would be aligned with the values and sacrifices of the state's great sons and daughters.

The Shaheed Mela saw participation from locals, dignitaries, and descendants of freedom fighters, all gathered to commemorate the life and ideals of Kesari Chand.

The renaming of the ITI is seen as a symbolic yet significant step to inspire future generations through education and remembrance.

Veer Kesari Chand was a prominent freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, India, who played a key role in the Indian independence movement. He is remembered for his bravery and significant contributions to the struggle for India's freedom from British colonial rule.

Kesari Chand hailed from the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. He was known for his courageous actions and leadership in resisting British oppression, particularly in the hill regions. During the period of British colonial rule, he became one of the local heroes who fought against the British authorities, inspiring others to join the movement for India's independence.

Kesari Chand's bravery and martyrdom are particularly revered in Uttarakhand, where he is seen as a symbol of resistance against colonial rule.

He is celebrated for his patriotism, and his legacy continues to be honored in the state through various memorials and events like the Shaheed Mela, where people remember his sacrifices for the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)