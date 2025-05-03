Bengaluru, May 3: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025. Students who will be appearing for the KSEAB SSLC Exam 2 and 3 can check the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams timetable on the board's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC exam 2 will begin on May 26 and end on June 2. The board also released the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 timetable.

The SSLC exam 3 will be conducted from June 23 to June 30. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 will begin with the first language paper and conclude with the Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI "C", and Economics paper. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 will be held in a single shift, from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. Students must register themselves through their respective schools to appear for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 or exam 3. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students can check the detailed notification here.

How To Download Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025 link

A new page will open

The PDF file will display the SSLC Exam 2 timetable

Check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 dates carefully

Take a printout for future reference

They are also advised to upload the necessary details and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline. The deadline to upload details for SSLC Exam 2 is May 16, while for Exam 3, it is July 17. Students who did not pass the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 or are looking to improve their marks can appear for SSLC Exam 2 and Exam 3. On April 30, KSEAB announced the SSLC Exam 1 results. NEET-UG 2025 Exam: Three-Tier Monitoring Mechanism Put in Place Ahead of Examination, Students Using Unfair Means Will Face up to 3-Year Debarment.

Out of 842,173 candidates who appeared for the SSLC exam 1, 524,984 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34 per cent. The performance of female students remained significantly higher, with 296,438 of 400,579 girls passing the exam and recording 74 per cent as pass percentage. On the other hand, 226,637 of 390,311 boys cleared the SSLC exam 1, and they recorded a pass percentage of 58.07 per cent.

