Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun to take stock ofthe grim situation following multiple cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district.

Several casualties are feared, and the exact toll is yet to be confirmed, while many people are still reported missing.

The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched large-scale rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

According to officials, the water level rose excessively in the Kheer Gadh, tehsil Bhatwadi, Thana Harshil. Rescue operations are going on at a war footing.

According to the statement, 50 NDRF statements have been sent from Delhi, 15 officials from Dehradun, 30 SDRF personnel from Gangotri, and another 45 from Dehradun. A total of 30 ITBP personnel have been sent.

The government has also requested aerial assistance from the Indian Air Force, seeking deployment of two MI helicopters and two Chinook helicopters to support the ongoing operations.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Ops) of NDRF West Central Zone, Delhi, Mohsen Shahedi, told ANI that three teams consisting of 35 members each reached the Harsil town to aid in efforts. Reportedly, around 40-50 houses have been washed away, and 50 people are missing.

"The incident took place around 2 PM in Harsil town. Three teams of NDRF were sent to the spot, and they will reach the spot soon. There are 35 members in each team, and they are well-equipped to rescue the people trapped there. According to the initial reports, around 40-50 houses have been washed away, and more than 50 people are missing," Shahedi told ANI.

Uttarkashi, the area where most damage has been reported, also had officials get stuck due to another landslide, according to Superintendent of Police Saria Doval.

"People have been taken out of their houses and taken to safe places. Local Police, SDRF, ITBP, and the Indian Army's Rajput Rifles jawans are present at the spot. Since there is another landslide on the way, some of our teams are stuck there," SP Doval said in a self-made video.

Officials have also dispatched a victim location camera, a thermal imaging camera, an RR saw, a diamond chain saw, a carbide tipped chain saw, a chipping hammer, a drone, a pelican light, a dragon light, and medical resources to the incident spot. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with the District Magistrate and SSP. (ANI)

