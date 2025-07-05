Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Civil Aviation Conference-2025 organised in Dehradun on Friday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Civil Aviation Ministers of North India also attended the conference.

Chief Minister said that this conference is a testimony to the historic progress made in the civil aviation sector of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that by connecting small cities and remote areas with air connectivity through the Udan scheme, not only has air travel become accessible to the common citizens, but the local economy has also been strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that currently 18 heliports are being developed in Uttarakhand, out of which services have started at 12.

He said that heli services have become not only a means of transport in hilly states like Uttarakhand, but have also become a lifeline. "Be it disaster management, health services or pilgrimage, helicopter services have provided unprecedented convenience in these areas".

Chief Minister Dhami urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to formulate a separate "Mountain Aviation Policy" for mountain states, which should include provisions such as special financial assistance, subsidy for operations, suitable ATC network for mountain areas, accurate weather forecast, slotting and pre-disaster preparation.

The Chief Minister also requested all operators to provide special pilot training for mountain flights, strict adherence to safety standards and ensure the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the government is working on a plan towards the expansion of airports and helipads in hilly areas of the country.

Naidu stated that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, several airports from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh are being built.

"We already have a plan for the expansion of heliports in hilly states. Under our Regional Connectivity Scheme, several airports from J&K to Arunachal Pradesh are being built", Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters in Dehradun.

The Union Minister stated that there are 18 heliports in Uttarakhand, and as far as safety is concerned, the weather conditions and geographical terrains pose difficulties in the operations of helicopters. (ANI)

