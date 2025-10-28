Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): During his one-day visit to the Munsyari block, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a welcome upon his arrival at the Munsyari helipad (Government Girls Inter College - G.G.I.C.). District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Bhatgain greeted him with a bouquet and extended a heartfelt welcome, a release said.

The Chief Minister was also presented with a Guard of Honour by the police contingent.

Following the grand welcome, Chief Minister Dhami greeted the large gathering of residents, including mothers, sisters, and citizens from the Munsyari region. Interacting warmly with the people, he expressed gratitude for their affection and continuous support.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's goal is to ensure that the light of development reaches the last person in society and that residents of the border regions have access to essential facilities. He assured the public that the government remains fully committed to the holistic development of the border areas.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Dhami visited the 14th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Munsyari post, where he was again accorded a Guard of Honour. He interacted with the jawans, commending their dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation's frontiers. "It is because of your discipline, devotion, and selfless service that the country remains secure," he said, extending best wishes to the ITBP officers and personnel on behalf of the state government.

Later, the Chief Minister held discussions with local public representatives, social workers, and citizens. He reviewed ongoing development projects in the region, listened to public concerns, and discussed infrastructural needs in detail. He directed officials to expedite all public welfare works to ensure timely benefits to the people.

During the visit, Chief Minister Dhami also met some of his old college friends. Sharing fond memories and warm conversations, he took selfies with them and extended good wishes to their families.

The Chief Minister's visit created an atmosphere of enthusiasm throughout Munsyari. Residents said his heartfelt, people-centric outreach was both inspiring and encouraging for the border community. (ANI)

