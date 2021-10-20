Dehradun, Oct 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday toured rain-hit areas of Kumaon which bore the brunt of the last three days of incessant rainfall that has led to the loss over 40 lives in the state.

Dhami has already visited affected areas in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. On Wednesday, he will be visiting his constituency Khatima, Champawat and Almora.

Almora and Champawat districts have accounted for the highest casualties in Kumaon division after Nainital.

Dhami has instructed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

The chief minister said that so far, 46 people have died in rain-related incidents, while 11 are still missing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also coming to Dehradun on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation, officials said.

