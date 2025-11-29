Dehradun (Uttarakhand), [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed delegates arriving for the 71st National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by showering flower petals on their procession at Gandhi Park.

The CM greeted ABVP members and participants as they marched through the city, marking the beginning of the four-day national convention being hosted in Dehradun.

The event is expected to witness several sessions, cultural programmes, and interactions focusing on education and youth empowerment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on November 26, participated in the grand Cooperative Fair organised at MB Inter College, Haldwani, on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister took significant steps towards empowering the state's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies.

He provided Rs 16.97 crore in financial assistance to women SHG members engaged in animal husbandry and vegetable production under the mid-term Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Welfare Scheme, and Rs 75.50 lakh to NRLM SHGs, according to the release. The gathering present at the event extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

CM Dhami said that, since February 2023, the state government has formed 800 new PACS, 248 new dairy cooperatives, and 116 fisheries cooperatives. Under the Millets Mission, the procurement rate of mandua (finger millet) has been increased to Rs 48.86 per kg this year.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Cooperative Fair organised in Haldwani on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025.

The cooperative model is giving new momentum to the goal of building a self-reliant Uttarakhand. At the fair, farmers, women, and youth cooperative groups showcased their products.

CM Dhami was given a grand welcome at the event. The Cooperative Fair is proving to be an important initiative in empowering youth and women's groups towards self-reliance. CM Dhami on Tuesday launched the registration of MGNREGA workers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, according to a release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to ensure development for the last person standing in society. (ANI)

