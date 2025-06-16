Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred "Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III," Cyprus' highest civilian honour, saying that it is a matter of pride to every Indian, and it shows the PM's "unique leadership, strong foreign policy and taking India to new heights on the global stage."

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has been awarded Cyprus' highest civilian honour 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III'," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi is in Cyprus in the first leg of his three-nation tour.

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the country. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

"This honour is an acknowledgement of the honourable Prime Minister's unparalled leadership, strong foreign policy and taking India to new heights on the global stage. This honour is the achievement of every Indian who believes in building a strong, developed and self-reliant India," Dhami said.

Earlier, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Nikos Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour.

"President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," PM Modi said.

He expressed confidence that the ties between the two countries will touch new heights. "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi to the Presidential Palace in Nicosia earlier today. PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport. (ANI)

