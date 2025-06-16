Amroha (Uttar Pradesh)[India], June 16(ANI): At least four women lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries in an explosion at a licensed firecracker unit in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said.

https://x.com/amrohapolice/status/1934517507366244557

Also Read | 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III': PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Cyprus' Highest Honour by President Nikos Christodoulides, Dedicates It to Friendship Between 2 Nations (Watch Video).

The incident took place in the village of Atrasi under the jurisdiction of the Rajabpur police station. Upon receiving information about the blast, local police arrived at the spot and shifted the injured women to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a post on X, Amroha police wrote,"Today on 16.06.2025, on receiving information about an explosion in a licensed firecracker factory in village Atrasi under police station Rajabpur area."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

"The local police immediately reached the spot and admitted 09 injured women to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of 04 dead women have been sent for post-mortem. Law and order is normal," the post added on X.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Speaking to reporters, IAS Nidhi Gupta Vats, DM Amroha, said, "An explosion occurred today at a licensed factory in the Rajepur area. Initial reports suggest that four women lost their lives in the incident, while six others sustained injuries. The injured have been immediately sent to the hospital for medical treatment, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination."

She added,"A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, comprising the Additional Superintendent of Police, along with officials from the Electrical Safety Department and the Fire Services. The committee will examine the circumstances and causes that led to the explosion."

The investigation is in progress.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow. In his address, Amit Shah, said that today more than 60,000 youth are going to become an integral part of the largest police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating. He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)