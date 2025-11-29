Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting in Haridwar with the Acharyas and saints of all 13 Akharas on the banks of the Ganga to review and discuss preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. This was the first time such a meeting was organised at the Ganga riverfront.

During the interaction on Friday, the Chief Minister also formally announced the major bathing dates for the 2027 Kumbh.

He announced the following dates for the year 2027: Makar Sankranti on January 14 (2027), Mauni Amavasya on February 6, Vasant Panchami on February 11, Magh Purnima on February 20, Mahashivratri (Amrit Snan) on March 6, Phalgun Amavasya (Amrit Snan) on March 8, Nav Samvatsar (New Year) on April 7, Mesh Sankranti (Amrit Snan) on April 14, Shri Ram Navami on April 15 and Chaitra Purnima on April 20.

The Chief Minister sought suggestions and guidance from the Acharyas of the Akharas to ensure the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela. He said that the traditions, needs and convenience of the saints would be accorded top priority in all decisions related to the Kumbh. He added that it was his privilege to receive the blessings and guidance of the saint community for the smooth and grand execution of the event. Without the inspiration, suggestions and blessings of the saints, he said, it would be impossible to envision the completion of such a massive undertaking.

The state government aims to make the preparations for Kumbh 2027 more comprehensive, well-organised and aligned with the expectations of the saint community.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world. In line with this vision, the state government is working with full commitment to make the 2027 Kumbh Mela grand, divine and historic. He noted that the 2021 Kumbh was held for a short duration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Shahi Snan was conducted only symbolically.

However, the Haridwar Kumbh of 2027 will be historic and significant in many ways. The number of devotees expected this time will likely be many times higher than in the 2010 and 2021 Kumbh Melas. The state government has already begun extensive preparations to ensure that Haridwar Kumbh 2027 is divine, grand and secure. Full coordination has been established with state and central security agencies for the safety of devotees and the saint community.

The Chief Minister further said that the police, NDRF, PAC, health department, and fire department, along with all other concerned departments, will ensure every possible measure for safety. Based on incidents from past Kumbh Melas, preparations for crowd control, traffic management and emergency response have already begun. Officers who have successfully managed earlier Kumbh Melas will also be consulted to ensure smooth and systematic operations.

Special sanitation teams will be deployed across the town and ghats with a focus on waste disposal, drainage management and maintaining environmental cleanliness.

Acharyas and saints of the Akharas praised the steps taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to preserve the state's culture. They assured full cooperation from the saint community for organising a grand and divine Kumbh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also shared a meal with the Acharyas and saints of the Akharas. (ANI)

