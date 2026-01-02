HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated a campaign to cultivate 17 varieties of tulips in the garden of the Chief Minister's residence by planting tulip bulbs along with his family.

This year, 4,000 tulip bulbs are being planted in the garden, including specially colored varieties such as Lake Purple and bi-color tulips, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed the Horticulture Department to prepare an action plan for the commercial production of tulips and emphasised innovation in the fields of floriculture and horticulture.

Dhami also held detailed discussions with Garden In-charge Deepak Purohit regarding tulip cultivation and gathered information about various horticulture-related activities in the premises, including mushroom cultivation and beekeeping.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Dhami inducted 100 new buses into the fleet of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC), marking a significant step towards strengthening the state's public transport infrastructure on the occasion of the New Year.

The buses were flagged off from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Chief Minister also dedicated 10 air-conditioned and two sleeper contracted buses to the public. In addition, he released the Transport Corporation's souvenir "Anavarat" and a road safety-themed calendar. Dedicated employees of the Transport Corporation, who have discharged their duties with commitment and integrity under challenging conditions, were also honoured.

Dhami said the introduction of new buses equipped with state-of-the-art technology would further strengthen the state's public transport system. He said the initiative would ensure safe, convenient, and affordable travel for passengers while also giving new momentum to Uttarakhand's economic, social, and tourism activities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that in a hilly state like Uttarakhand, where geographical conditions are challenging, a strong and reliable transport system is essential not only for connectivity but also for the region's overall development. He added that the government remains committed to modernising transport services and improving passenger amenities across the state.

Senior officials of the Transport Department and Uttarakhand Transport Corporation were present on the occasion. (ANI)

