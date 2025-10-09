New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met BJP National General Secretary and Uttarakhand State In-charge Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday evening in New Delhi. During the meeting, the Chief Minister held discussions with him on various contemporary issues, according to a release.

Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Dhami also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the development of railway infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | 'Activities of Disruptive Elements Must Be Curbed': Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Instructs Police to Crack Down on Anti-Social Elements Following Clashes in Cutta.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Union Government to "bear the full expenditure" for the expansion and strengthening of Dehradun and Haridwar railway stations and to develop them as "Model Railway Stations," along with completing the doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line.

The Union Minister agreed to develop both stations as model stations and assured that the proposal for the doubling project and full central funding "would be examined and an appropriate decision taken."

Also Read | Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Sresan Pharma Owner G Ranganatha Over 20 Children's Deaths Linked to Toxic Cough Syrup.

The Chief Minister also requested the inclusion of Almora and Someshwar regions in the alignment of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway project, along with provisions for road connectivity and tunneling. The Railway Minister said that "this proposal would be considered."

Additionally, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to "permanently close" the old Rishikesh railway station and "transfer all rights" over the land to the State Government.

He further assured that if additional land is required at Yog Nagari railway station for smooth operations following the closure of the old station, the State Government would "extend full support and cooperation". The Railway Minister gave his "in-principle approval to this request".

Responding to another request by the Chief Minister, the Union Railway Minister also agreed to "increase the frequency" of the Dehradun-Tanakpur weekly train service to "three times a week."

CM Pushkar Dhami also met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. He requested the transfer of 12.317 hectares of forest land identified in the Gaulapar area of Haldwani for the construction of a sports university.

The CM also urged the Union Minister to grant permission for the development and construction of seven approved hydroelectric projects on the Ganga and its tributaries, with a total capacity of 647 MW.

He emphasized that the state government is committed to the sustainable development of the state while fully adhering to the recommendations of experts regarding the purity of the Ganga and other rivers as well as environmental protection.

The Chief Minister also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Union Minister for his positive assurances on all the matters discussed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)